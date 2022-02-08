Feb 08, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Eugenia Litz -



Good morning, good afternoon. I'm Eugenia Litz, Investor Relations at ADC Therapeutics. It is my pleasure to welcome you to our webcast today, highlighting our ADC platform and solid tumor pipeline.



I would like to remind you that this presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our SEC filings for more information.



On our call today is Chris Martin, our CEO; Patrick van Berkel, our Head of R&D; and Joe Camardo, our Chief Medical Officer. And with that, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to Chris.



Christopher J. Martin - ADC Therapeutics SA - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you, Eugenia, and welcome to the ADCT pipeline -- solid tumor pipeline call. It was almost exactly 20 years ago that I sat down and met John Hartley in University College London to look at some pyrrolobenzodiazepines data in a couple of solid tumor models, in cisplatin resistant ovarian and glioma. These PBDs have been designed specifically to be active in hard to treat