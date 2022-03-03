Mar 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ADC Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Amanda Hamilton, Investor Relations Manager. Amanda, you may begin.
Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results and business update. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.
On today's call, Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jennifer Herron, Chief Commercial Officer; Joe Camardo, Chief Medical Officer; and Jenn Creel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before opening the call for questions.
As a reminder, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.
Q4 2021 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 03, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...