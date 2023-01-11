ADC Therapeutics SA at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Lut Ming Cheng - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Welcome, everyone. Thank for joining us for another session at the 41st JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Cheng. I'm one of the senior biotech analysts at the firm. Presenting next is ADC Therapeutics. And the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, and I'll turn the stage over to their CEO, Ameet Mallik.



Ameet Mallik - ADC Therapeutics SA - CEO & Director



Thank you, Brian. I appreciate the kind introduction, and I'm really excited to share a number of important updates on ADC Therapeutics.



Before I get started, I'll just quickly reference the forward-looking statements. So I want to introduce everyone to ADC Therapeutics. We're one of the pioneers and leaders in the antibody-drug conjugate space and one of only a few companies who have actually had a product get to approval. We also have multiple clinical stage programs and a fully integrated organization, including very specialized capabilities that I'll talk about that are very specific to ADCs. We