Full Year 2022 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and business updates. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.



On today's call, Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Harrington-Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; Mohamed Zaki, Chief Medical Officer; and Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before opening the call for questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the statements made during this conference call will