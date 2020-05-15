May 15, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT
John Joseph Murphy - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst
Well, thanks, everybody, for joining us. Next up, we have Adient. Adient is the largest global seating supplier in the world. They are in the middle of a turnaround program, which has been showing great progress even amidst the COVID crisis that we're all fighting through right now, improved results in the last quarter. So it's a very impressive micro story here.
Today, we are very happy to have Doug Del Grosso, President and CEO; Jeff Stafeil, Executive VP and CFO; Jerome Dorlack, Vice President, Seating of Americas; and Mark Oswald, Investor Relations. And with that, I'll turn it over to you, Doug, to make some opening comments.
Douglas G. Del Grosso - Adient plc - President, CEO & Director
Okay, great. Thanks. First of all, thanks to everyone participating today in the webcast call. I hope this discussion, say, finds you and your family well. We are here in our offices in Plymouth, Michigan in our global headquarters. We have done a reopening of
Adient PLC at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Automotive Summit (Virtual) Transcript
