Adient PLC Strategic Transformation in China Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications and Treasurer



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we discuss Adient's recent announcement related to the company's strategic transformation in China. The press release and investor presentation for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.



I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Doug and Jeff, I would like to remind everyone today's conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the environment as we see it today and therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. I would caution you