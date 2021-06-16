Jun 16, 2021 / 02:15PM GMT

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director & Research Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for this session with Adient as part of Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the senior U.S. autos and technology analyst at Deutsche Bank.



Adient is the largest supplier of automotive seating with leading market share in every region. It has been operating a radical transformation to streamline its operations and boost returns and profitability. And we believe there's still large additional opportunities. So to talk to us about this and provide an update on the company, I'm very pleased to be hosting this morning Doug Del Grosso, who's President and CEO; Jeff Stafeil, who's CFO; and Mark Oswald, who's Head of Investor Relations.



So the format for this morning, I think Jeff will run through a few initial thoughts and comments around a couple of slides, and then we'll dive right into Q&A with some questions from me and questions from all of you in the audience. If you'd like to submit one, it