Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Joseph Robert Spak - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Autos and Leisure Analyst



Hi. Welcome back, everyone. We're going to move on to our next session. Once again, I'm Joe Spak, lead autos analyst here at RBC Capital Markets.



Very pleased to have with us Adient, a leading seating supplier to the automotive industry. Pleased to have with us Jeffrey Stafeil, the CFO; Mark Oswald, who's the Vice President and Treasurer and Investor Relations. So Jeff and Mark, thanks for joining us today.



Jeffrey M. Stafeil - Adient plc - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Autos and Leisure AnalystOur So I guess the topic du jour, but really sort of the topic for a while up here has been what's going on in the industry in terms of production schedules. So I know since you've last reported, we've seen a flurry of automaker announcements of some downtime because of some shortages from the semiconductor perspective. So I'd