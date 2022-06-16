Jun 16, 2022 / 12:55PM GMT

All right. Good morning, everybody, and thank you so much for joining us for this Day 3 at Deutsche Bank Global Automotive Conference. My name is Emmanuel Rosner, and I'm the lead U.S. autos and auto technology here at Deutsche Bank.



We're extremely pleased to be welcoming this morning Adient with us, and we have Jeff Stafeil to my right, who's the CFO of the company as well as Jerome Dorlack, who is EVP of the Americas, to talk to us, give us an update about the company, hopefully, about the industry as well.



As you probably all know, Adient is the largest supplier of automotive seating with leading market shares in every region. It's been operating a pretty radical transformation to streamline its operation and boost returns and profitability, and we believe there's still large additional opportunity. So we're very happy to have you here.



The format of the session will be a short introduction presentation by Jerome, and then we will turn that into a fireside chat. And we'll be happy to