Adient PLC at Bank of America Automotive Summit Transcript

Apr 04, 2023 / 06:10PM GMT

John Joseph Murphy - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD and Lead United States Auto Analyst



Next up, we have ADIENT, the largest seating supplier -- leading seating supplier in the world. After some missteps from a long time ago, Jerome and Doug Del Grosso have done a great job of leading the company forward and solving a lot of the issues that were plaguing the company, and now were actually on very solid footing at the moment and actually probably making still a lot more progress, I think, going forward.



They've done some great consolidation of some JVs like Yanfeng. They've reworked contracts. They're working out of old contracts that were not written so well. And they've actually delevered the balance sheet to a point where -- in very good shape.



So this is a company really on the move in a very important and good part of the car being seating. As I mentioned, the largest seating supplier in the world. I think we are about to see, and this is my opinion, not necessarily coming from the company, really, the inflection point of all of these efforts and this improvement in the