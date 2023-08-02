Q3 2023 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark A. Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications and Treasurer



Thank you, Christie. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the third quarter fiscal 2023. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com. This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jerome Dorlack, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call Doug will provide an update of the business, followed by Jerome, who will review our Q3 financial results and outlook for the remainder of the year. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



Before I turn the