Allstate Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Allstate Annual Meeting with shareholders. The meeting will now begin.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Welcome, everyone. I'm Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Allstate Corporation. On behalf of Allstate's Board of Directors, our senior leadership team and Allstaters all around the country, welcome to our 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. Thank you for joining us today for our virtual shareholder meeting, which is designed to keep everyone safe and give you the opportunity to participate without coming to our offices.



I'd like to begin by recognizing the extraordinary service of Allstate employees and agents who have been dealing with the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. They've exemplified amazing dedication during this difficult time from creating a shelter-in-place program, special payment plans for customers, offering free identity protection and just reaching out to millions of customers on a daily basis.



Now to keep our