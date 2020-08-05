Q2 2020 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning. Welcome, everyone, to Allstate's Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session.



Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation along with our reinsurance update on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide a perspective on these results and further context on our strategy to grow personal Property-Liability market share.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are