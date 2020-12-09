Dec 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Yaron Joseph Kinar - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Yaron Kinar, Goldman Sachs' insurance analyst. With me this morning, I'm very pleased to have President and CEO of Allstate, Tom Wilson.



(Operator Instructions) We will go into a Q&A after a presentation that Tom is going to lead.



Tom, with that, I hand it over to you.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Yaron. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking time to invest and learn about why Allstate is a good investment.



Before we begin, if you go to Slide 1, we're going to use a number of forward-looking statements today and we'll use some references to non-GAAP measures. So just need to make sure you consider those in the context of all the information we'll give you, whether it's 10-K or the 10-Q, all of which you can get on our website at allstateinvestors.com.



So let's begin with Allstate's strategy on Slide 2. I think you have to click through. So