Allstate Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Board Chair, President & CEO



Welcome, everyone. I'm Tom Wilson, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Allstate. On behalf of Allstate's Board of Directors, our senior leadership team and Allstaters, welcome. Thank you for joining us for our meeting today.



We'll begin by -- let me just make sure I can -- I want to make sure that before I continue on, are we clear that -- can everybody hear everything all right? I just want to -- sometimes you talk on and we want to make sure people don't get it. So they don't hear. Could somebody just let me know that we're -- in fact, you can hear it all?



Unidentified Company Representative -



Clear, Mr. Wilson. Please go ahead.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Board Chair, President & CEO



Okay. okay. Thank you. So -- okay. So I have our -- we have our talented Board of Directors here. They have a very diverse set of skills and experiences that help support Allstate's strategy and also enable very