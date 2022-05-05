Q1 2022 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Allstate's First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update, on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures, for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate