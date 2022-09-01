Allstate Corp Investor Call Transcript

Sep 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Allstate's Special Topic Investor Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, please be aware that this call is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Mark Nogal, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome to Allstate's Third Quarter Special Topic Investor Call. This morning, we will discuss Allstate's proactive approach to managing our investment portfolio. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Jesse Merten, our CFO; and John Dugenske, our Chief Investment and Strategy Officer, are here with Tom to discuss investments. We will not be covering third quarter operating results or trends within our other lines of business. So please hold those questions until the third quarter earnings call in November.



The slide presentation webcast can be found on our website at allstateinvestors.com. As noted on the first slide of the