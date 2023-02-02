Q4 2022 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Good morning. Welcome to Allstate's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement and posted related material on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate's operations. All these results may differ materially from these statements. So