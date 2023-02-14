Feb 14, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT
Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
Okay. Welcome back to the Bank of America Financial Service Conference, you're in the insurance sleeve and it's a crowded room. Allstate is very popular. I can say we're really pleased. We have Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO of Allstate here. This is your 27th year, Tom?
Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
At Allstate, that sounds about right, yes. Been around the hoop a long time.
Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD
And he's been CEO since 2007. A couple of things I just want to mention about Tom. He's been a very big public advocate for a broad [room] of society for people getting living wages and diversity in equity in this business. And Allstate has been pioneer of that movement. He chairs the Board of Trustees, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Under Tom's leadership, Allstate has significantly reduced its catastrophe exposure over the years, becoming improving ESG
