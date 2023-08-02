Q2 2023 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome to Allstate's Second Quarter Investor Call.



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning. Welcome to Allstate's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the close of market we issued our news release, investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted related material on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate's operations. Allstate's results may differ materially from these statements,