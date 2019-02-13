Feb 13, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT

Alison Marnie Jacobowitz - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



We're very pleased to have Tom Wilson, Chairman and CEO of Allstate, as our next presenter. And oh, by the way, I'm Alison Jacobowitz, in case I haven't met somebody out there.



So Tom has been with Allstate for over 20 years, and he's been CEO since 2007. And under Tom's leadership, Allstate has emerged as the leading innovator in the personal lines industry. And the company continues to evolve in reaction to the changing consumer appetite.



So with that, Tom has been a regular presenter here, and we always look forward to his comments. So I'm going to turn the podium over to him. Thank you.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Alison. Good morning. Thank you for investing your time to catch up on Allstate. Joining me today is John Griek who leads our Investor Relations. And so we'll have time to talk to you and Jay or ask her some questions, and I'll forgo.



Before we begin, let me do our certain general