Mar 06, 2023 / 02:15PM GMT

Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Pleased to be here for the 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference for Raymond James. And we've got a full lineup today, and attendance is back to pre-COVID levels, so very strong. So I'm Greg Peters, and I'm the insurance analyst for Raymond James, and it's an honor to welcome back Allstate.



Allstate has been participating in this conference since I first joined the company of Raymond James, years ago. And particularly interesting time in the history of Allstate considering the results of the last 24 months and the effect of inflation on both profitability and pricing.



From the management team today, we have a number of executives, including Alexandra Band, who serves as Treasurer. We have Mark Nogal and Brent Vandermause, who serve as -- in the Investor Relations office and effort. And last, certainly not least, we have Jess Merten, who is the Chief Financial Officer.



So this morning, Jess is going to provide 10 to 15 minutes of an overview, we'll