Mar 04, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning. I'm Greg Peters. I cover insurance and insurance brokerage and technology stocks for Raymond James. And it is my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, The Allstate Corporation. In within our coverage universe, we have identified Allstate as our top pick for the year, and it's on the analyst current favorite best pick list. From management today, we have John Griek, who runs their Investor Relations effort; and then we have Mario Rizzo, who's the Chief Financial Officer. So I'd like to turn it over to Mario.



Mario Rizzo - The Allstate Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thanks, Greg. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to learn a bit more about why Allstate is an attractive investment. Before we begin, this is a statement that says that there will be forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures today. The presentation and more specific information are on our website at allstateinvestors.com.



Let's start