Q2 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and cover a special topic. Mary Jane Fortin, President of Allstate Financial businesses, will provide an overview of Allstate Annuities and how the business has been substantially reduced in size over the last 13 years,