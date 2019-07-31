Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allstate Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. John Griek, Head of the Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
John Griek - The Allstate Corporation - Director
Well, thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome everyone to Allstate's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.
Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and cover a special topic. Mary Jane Fortin, President of Allstate Financial businesses, will provide an overview of Allstate Annuities and how the business has been substantially reduced in size over the last 13 years,
Q2 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...