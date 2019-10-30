Q3 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Allstate Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. John Griek, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Griek - The Allstate Corporation - Director



Well, thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Allstate's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. After our prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation on our website at allstateinvestors.com.



Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and discuss the strengths and leading competitive position of Allstate's homeowners insurance business.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures, which there are