Q1 2020 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



welcome to The Allstate First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Allstate's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update on our website at allstateinvestors.com.



Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and further context on our response to the coronavirus pandemic.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward