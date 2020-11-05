Q3 2020 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Allstate's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and further context on our Transformative Growth Plan to accelerate growth in the personal Property-Liability business. As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and the investor