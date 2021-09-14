Sep 14, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
Tracy Dolin-Benguigui - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Good morning. I'm Tracy Benguigui, Insurance Analyst at Barclays, and I'm pleased to host a fireside session with Tom Wilson, CEO of Allstate. In terms of format, Tom will be going through a few prepared remarks and a slide deck. But we are going to take some time to answer some questions from the audience. I also have some prepared questions.
With that, we have a lot to cover. So I will kick it over to Tom for his remarks.
Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Board Chair, President & CEO
Well, good morning. Thank you, Tracy. Thanks to Barclays for giving us an opportunity to tell Allstate's story. Why don't we start on Slide 1, which just says to remind you that there's our surgeon's general warning, I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements and talk about non-GAAP measures. And what we asked is you just consider this in the context of everything we give you in the 10-K, our supplement, our 10-Qs we
Allstate Corp at Barclays Financial Services Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Sep 14, 2021 / 01:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...