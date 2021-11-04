Q3 2021 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Allstate Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program been is recorded.
would I now like to introduce your host for today's program, Mark Nogal, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR
Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning. Welcome to Allstate's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session.
Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement and posted related materials to our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results.
As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and the investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate's operations. Allstate's results may differ materially from these
