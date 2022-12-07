Dec 07, 2022 / 02:20PM GMT

Alexander Scott - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



All right. So get the next session started. First, I'd like to welcome Tom Wilson, Chairman, President and CEO of Allstate. Thank you very much for being with us. We're going to start with some opening remarks from Tom, and then we'll jump into Q&A.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Well, good morning. Thank you for taking, investing some of your time to help us tell our story. Jesse Merten, our CFO, is with me, as is Mark Nogal.



If we start on Slide 1, this is our surgeon's general warning. We're going to make some comments today, but we'll give you a lot of other information, whether it's on our website or a 10-K. So please look at all that stuff, so that you can be fully informed.



Slide 2 talks about our strategy to increase shareholder value. The 2 ovals on the left are the 2 components of our strategy. The first is to increase Property-Liability market share through our Transformative Growth