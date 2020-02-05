Q4 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Allstate Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, today's program is being recorded. And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Mark Nogal, Head of Investor Relations.



Please go ahead, sir.



Mark Nogal;Head of Investor Relations -



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Allstate's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, and posted today's presentation on our website at allstateinvestors.com.



Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results and further context on our recently announced transformative growth plan. As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward