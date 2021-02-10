Feb 10, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT

Joshua David Shanker - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



And we're live. And thank you for joining me today. If you've not been in one of these sessions before, this is the Bank of America U.S. Insurance Conference. It's my first one. And we've had now 4 different meetings. And we have our fifth here is Allstate. We are honored to have CEO Tom Wilson presenting. I think I'm estimating that Tom has been in Allstate leadership probably as long as I've been in this business, about 25 years. I think you've been CEO for about 15 years now roughly. I'm guessing that's about right.



And so Tom is going to do a presentation, and then we'll come back for Q&A afterwards.



Tom, please start, and we're really happy to have you.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Josh. It goes by quickly. That's for sure.



Well, good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to figure out why Allstate is such a good investment.



Let me begin on Slide 1 with a