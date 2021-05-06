Q1 2021 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning. Welcome to Allstate's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. After the prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Yesterday, following the market, we issued our news release, investor supplement and posted related materials on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results.



As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures for which there are reconciliations in the news release and investor supplement and forward-looking statements about Allstate's operations. Allstate's results may differ materially from these statements so please refer to