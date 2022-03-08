Mar 08, 2022 / 01:40PM GMT

Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Day 2, Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. We're in-person, which is nice.



I'm Greg Peters. I'm the Insurance Analyst here, and I'm honored to welcome back The Allstate Corporation to the conference.



It's kind of scary. I joined Raymond James, my first tour duty, in 1999. And so Allstate started coming to our conference in March of 2001, and they've been a participant in every conference since then, and the couple of virtual ones in the last couple of years. So we're -- it's -- indeed, they've been a great supporter of the conference, and they've got a good story to tell right now.



So from management, Mark and Brent from Investor Relations, and they're very important, even though they're not going to be talking much because if you have questions, you want to reach out to them, and they're very much accessible. And then Mario Rizzo, who is the Chief Financial Officer, and I'm going to turn it over to you, Mario.



