Mar 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Allstate Special Topic Investor Call. (Operator Instructions). As a reminder, please be aware that this call is being recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Mr. Mark Nogal, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Mark Nogal - The Allstate Corporation - Head of IR
Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome to Allstate's First Special Topic Investor Call. This morning, we will discuss the current auto insurance operating environment. After prepared remarks, we'll have a question-and-answer session.
Our management team is here to provide perspective on the topic. We will not be covering first quarter operating results or trends within our other lines of business. So please hold those questions until the first quarter earnings call in May. The slide presentation and webcast can be found on our website at allstateinvestors.com.
As noted on the first slide of the presentation, our discussion will contain non-GAAP measures and forward
Allstate Corp Investor Call Transcript
Mar 17, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...