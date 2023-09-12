Sep 12, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. I'm Tracy Benguigui, insurance analyst at Barclays and I'm pleased to host the fireside chat with Jesse Merten, CFO of Allstate. The way we're going to do this setup is, Jesse is going to go through just a couple of slides and then we're going to have a Q&A session, including some questions from the audience. So with that, Jesse, I'll kick it off to you.



Jesse Edward Merten - The Allstate Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



All right. Thank you, Tracy. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming and taking the time to learn a little bit more about why Allstate is an attractive investment. I'm Jesse Merten, I'm the CFO. I'm here with Brent Vandermause, our Head of Investor Relations. As Tracy said, I'll make a few comments and then we'll sit down and do some Q&A and hopefully hear from all of you.



Our first slide is a reminder that we'll be using forward-looking statements and references to non