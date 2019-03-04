Mar 04, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
Charles Gregory Peters - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst
Good morning. I'm Greg Peters. I cover insurance and insurance brokerage and technology stocks for Raymond James. And it is my pleasure to introduce our next presenter, The Allstate Corporation. In within our coverage universe, we have identified Allstate as our top pick for the year, and it's on the analyst current favorite best pick list. From management today, we have John Griek, who runs their Investor Relations effort; and then we have Mario Rizzo, who's the Chief Financial Officer. So I'd like to turn it over to Mario.
Mario Rizzo - The Allstate Corporation - Executive VP & CFO
Thanks, Greg. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to learn a bit more about why Allstate is an attractive investment. Before we begin, this is a statement that says that there will be forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures today. The presentation and more specific information are on our website at allstateinvestors.com.
Let's start
Allstate Corp at Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference Transcript
Mar 04, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...