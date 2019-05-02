Q1 2019 Allstate Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Allstate First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.



And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, John Griek, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



John Griek - The Allstate Corporation - Director



Thank you, Jonathan. Good morning, and welcome, everyone, to Allstate's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. After prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Yesterday, following the close of the market, we issued our news release and investor supplement, filed our 10-Q and posted today's presentation, along with our reinsurance update, on our website at allstateinvestors.com. Our management team is here to provide perspective on these results. And Jess Merten, our Chief Risk Officer, has joined us today to discuss how we evaluate risks and return decisions and use economic capital to allocate resources and establish performance targets.



As noted on the first