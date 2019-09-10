Sep 10, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Jay H. Gelb - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jay Gelb from Barclays. I cover the insurance stocks. We're very pleased to have with us Tom Wilson who is Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer of Allstate. Allstate is one of the largest insurers of vehicles, homes and personal devices in the U.S. and also has a presence in life insurance and employee benefits.



So with that, I'm pleased to turn it over to Tom for his opening remarks.



Thomas Joseph Wilson - The Allstate Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you, Jay. Good afternoon. Thank you for investing your time to learn more about why Allstate is an attractive investment. Joining me today is John Griek, who leads our Investor Relations team, at least for the next week. He's recently been promoted.



Before we begin -- all right. Before we begin, we'll find the slide. Okay. Okay. Here we go. Before we begin, this statement says I'll be making forward-looking statements and references to non-GAAP measures today