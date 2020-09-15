Sep 15, 2020 / 05:15PM GMT

Jeremy Edward Campbell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Jeremy Campbell. I cover the exchanges, brokers and asset managers' space here at Barclays. Joining me today is Ares' CEO, Mike Arougheti; as well as Ares' CFO, Mike McFerran. For those of you not familiar, Ares is an alternative asset manager with $165 billion in AUM with prominent credit PE and real estate exposure.



Mike and Mike, thanks so much for being here at the virtual rendition of the Barclays Global Financial Services conference.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



It's great to be with you. Thanks for having us.



Michael Robert McFerran - Ares Management Corporation - Partner, COO & CFO



Thanks, Jeremy.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead AnalystSo I guess let's just dive right in here with a key area of strength