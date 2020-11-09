Nov 09, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael Roger Carrier - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director



All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Bank of America Securities Future Financials Virtual Conference. I'm Mike Carrier, the research analyst at Bank of America covering the brokers, asset managers and exchanges. Our next company up is Ares Management. And with us today are Michael Arougheti, Co-Founder, President and CEO; and Michael McFerran, COO and Chief Financial Officer. Mike and Mike, thanks for being here with us today.



And just before we begin, just so the audience knows, there is a question portal that if you have questions, you can submit those, and then we'll get them and then we can ask them towards the end of the conversation.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - DirectorBut maybe just to kick it off, just given Ares' kind of unique perspective across, whether it's different markets, different economies and a pretty dynamic macro backdrop, just wanted to start with a bigger picture question.