Q4 2020 Ares Management Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner and Head of Public IR & Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and 2020 year-end conference call. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Michael McFerran, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Bennett Rosenthal, co-Chairman of our Private Equity Group; Kipp deVeer, Head of our Credit Group; Bill Benjamin, Head of our Real Estate Group; Scott Graves, co-Head of our Private Equity Group; and Blair Jacobson, co-Head of European Credit, will also be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that