Mar 10, 2021 / 02:20PM GMT

Kenneth S. Lee - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - VP of Equity Research



Hi. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutes Conference. My name is Kenneth Lee, and I am the senior equity analyst covering the U.S. asset manager sector. And welcome to our panel, the future of asset management. And here with us to share their view on what's ahead are our 3 panelists.



I'm very pleased to have with us Michael McFerran, CFO and COO of Ares Management Corporation. Mr. McFerran also serves on the Ares Executive Management Committee and has been with Ares since 2015. Next, we have Brian Gildea, Head of Investments at Hamilton Lane. Mr. Gildea is responsible for oversight and management of all the firm's investment activities, and he has been with Hamilton Lane since 2009. And last but not least, we have Michael Policarpo, President and CFO of Victory Capital. Mr. Policarpo Capo also supports the firm's inorganic growth, sourcing, evaluation and execution and business platform integration, and he has been with Victory since 2005. Welcome, everyone.



