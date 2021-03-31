Mar 31, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to today's call announcing Ares Management Corporation's planned acquisition of Landmark Partners. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
I will now turn the call over to Carl Drake, Head of Public Company Investor Relations and Communications for Ares Management.
Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner and Head of Public IR & Communications
Good morning and thank you for joining us today to hear more about our planned acquisition of Landmark Partners. I am joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Michael McFerran, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide some prepared remarks on the strategic rationale and the financial impact of the transaction. We will also hold a question-and-answer session, and Francisco Borges, Landmark's Chairman and Managing Partner; and Timothy Haviland, Landmark's President and Managing Partner, will also be available for questions.
This morning, we posted a press
Ares Management Corp Agreement to Acquire Landmark Partners LLC - M&A Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...