Q1 2021 Ares Management Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's first quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, April 29, 2021.



I will now turn the call over to Carl Drake, Head of Public Company Investor Relations for Ares Management.



Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner and Head of Public IR & Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2021 conference call. We hope everyone is safe and healthy. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Michael McFerran, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Bennett Rosenthal, Co-Chairman of our Private Equity Group; Kipp DeVeer, Head of our Credit Group; and Matt Cwiertnia, Co-Head of our Private Equity Group, will be available for the question-and-answer session.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including