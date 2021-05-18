May 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Jeremy Edward Campbell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody or almost afternoon to those of us in the U.S., and it's well into the afternoon for those over in the U.K. and Europe. I'm Jeremy Campbell. I cover the exchanges, brokers and asset managers at Barclays.



Joining me today is Ares' CEO, Mike Arougheti, and CFO, Mike McFerran. Mike and Mike, thanks so much for being here at the virtual rendition of the Barclays Americas Select Conference. Hopefully, we'll be sitting on stage in person next year.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Look forward to that.



Jeremy Edward Campbell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Mike Arougheti, maybe there's probably some investors here in the audience today that are new to Ares or maybe even due to the alternative asset manager subsector in general. So maybe it's just worth taking a few moments to do a quick intro on Ares, what you guys do and maybe how