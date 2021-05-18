May 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
Jeremy Edward Campbell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead Analyst
Good afternoon, everybody or almost afternoon to those of us in the U.S., and it's well into the afternoon for those over in the U.K. and Europe. I'm Jeremy Campbell. I cover the exchanges, brokers and asset managers at Barclays.
Joining me today is Ares' CEO, Mike Arougheti, and CFO, Mike McFerran. Mike and Mike, thanks so much for being here at the virtual rendition of the Barclays Americas Select Conference. Hopefully, we'll be sitting on stage in person next year.
Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Look forward to that.
Jeremy Edward Campbell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Lead Analyst
Mike Arougheti, maybe there's probably some investors here in the audience today that are new to Ares or maybe even due to the alternative asset manager subsector in general. So maybe it's just worth taking a few moments to do a quick intro on Ares, what you guys do and maybe how
Ares Management Corp at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Virtual Conference Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...