Ares Management Corp Investor Day Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Ares Management Corporation's Investor Day. Before the presentation begins, we need to inform you of important matters and legal disclaimers about today's presentation.



Today's presentation contains forward-looking results and are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Note that Ares does not undertake any duty to update. Please see the risk factors in Ares Management Corporation's 10-K and SEC filings for details of these risks that could impact results. Viewers should not view the past performance of Ares Management Corporation as indicative of future results. Non-GAAP reconciliations are available in the full presentation, which can be found on the company's Investor Resources page of its website.



Today's presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase an interest in any Ares fund. We will now start today's presentation with a short video.



(presentation)



Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner and Head of Public IR &