Dec 08, 2021 / 01:40PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone. Welcome. We're going to get started with our next session. Next up, it's my pleasure to introduce Mike Arougheti, President and CEO of Ares Management.



Ares has been consistently one of the fastest-growing alternative asset managers that we cover with deep expertise in credit and private equity, which were recently enhanced by acquisitions of Black Creek and Landmark, really propelling the firm further into real estate and secondary solutions business. At its Investor Day recently, actually, Mike and I were just saying in this room, only a couple of months ago, management laid out a long runway for future growth, committing to 20% plus FRE growth for the foreseeable future. So lots to cover.



Mike and I will spend time, I think, on all of these topics. So thank you so much for being here.



Michael J. Arougheti - Ares Management Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director



Great. Great. Thanks for having