Q4 2021 Ares Management Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Ares Management Corporation's fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Friday, February 11, 2022.



I will now turn the call over to Carl Drake, Head of Public Markets Investor Relations for Ares Management.



Carl G. Drake - Ares Management Corporation - Partner and Head of Public IR & Communications



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 conference call. I'm joined today by Michael Arougheti, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jarrod Phillips, our Chief Financial Officer. We also have a number of executives with us today who will be available during Q&A.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that comments made during this call contain forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those identified in our risk factors in our SEC filings. Our actual results could differ materially, and we undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking