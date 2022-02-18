Feb 18, 2022 / 02:40PM GMT

Scott Smith -



Good morning, everybody. It is my distinct pleasure. By the way, I'm Scott Smith. I'm the Financial Services Sector Specialist at CrÃ©dit Suisse. I'm very happy to be introducing Michael Arougheti, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Ares, which is a $23 billion market cap, $300 billion AUM, Alternative Asset Manager, one of the largest out there. They manage assets across credit, real estate, private equity and secondaries.



A couple of things I just wanted to highlight before we got in there, one year-to-date, the best performer of all your peers. So killing it there, which is great. I was actually taking a look this morning, stock is up around 50% over the last 12 months, which means it's one of the better performers across all of financials and certainly one of the better performers, only vested by one of your competitors for the last 12 months. And just as a little nugget, I checked in with our trading desk today, we've actually got buyers of the stock. So in a choppy down market where people are looking to sell stuff, we actually have people who are looking to add to Ares.



